Whitnash Petanque Club teenager Colley earns England Espoirs call-up

Promising Whitnash player Aimee Colley has earned international recognition.

The talented 18-year-old will represent England at Espoirs level in two matches in France.

Colley will make her England debut at St-Omer from August 11-13 and follows up by playing in the European Espoirs championships at Saint Pierre Les Elbeuf, south of Rouen from September 21-24.

The honour is just reward for Colley who was introduced to the sport by her grandparents at Whitnash Windmill Petanque Club nine years ago.

She steadily progressed through the ranks, representing the Heart of England region at junior level on several occasions, which has culminated in an England call-up.