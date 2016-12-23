Warwick all set to host world record quiz attempt

Warwick fundraiser Des Reynolds is attempting to set the Guinness World Record for the largest sports quiz ever held next month.

Reynolds is hoping to attract more than 600 people to Warwick School’s Warwick Hall for the quiz which will raise funds for Myton Hospice and Jack’s Rainbow.

He says: “It will be a family-friendly evening, suitable for children aged around 11 upwards, so we would love to see local schools represented.

“It would also be fantastic to see local sporting clubs enter teams, covering as many sports as possible.

“And it’s not just a quiz for sports fanatics - there will be questions on music, TV, film as well, with a sporting theme of course, so anyone can take part.

“We plan to spice up the event with a select few local celebrities and hope people will consider joining us to really make this a night to remember.”

The event takes place on Saturday January 28 (registration between 6pm and 7.30pm) and entry (teams of six) costs £60.

For more information, go to http://deslovessport.co.uk/events/quiz2017/or email dpreynolds1971@yahoo.co.uk