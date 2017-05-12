Wardens’ new ladies’ team set to combine youth with experience

Kenilworth Wardens have expanded their cricket playing section by setting up a ladies’ cricket side to play in Division Four of the Women’s Midlands League.

Cricket coach Julian Jackson set the ball rolling with winter coaching and quickly established some fun and informative sessions which led to the attendees wanting to enter a league.

Last Sunday saw the team take part in their first practice match and assistant coaches Nick Lewis and James Jordan have been so impressed with the squad’s commitment, progression and desire to have fun.

Lewis said: “We’ve got experienced players as well as novices so anyone is welcome to come and have a go and join a great bunch of ladies who thoroughly enjoy trying out a new sport.”

Jordan added: “I’ve never seen so many keen, willing and wanting to learn and our aim is to grow the women’s section and have numerous teams.

“We even have our floodlight tournament week coming up so the ladies will also get an special opportunity to play under the lights.”

Training takes place every Tuesday (7pm) at the Glasshouse Lane ground.

The team is also looking for a sponsor.

For more information about Wardens Ladies, email kwccladies@gmail.com or log on to the ladies’ Facebook page.