The Smiths beat national champion to claim Warwickshire mixed pairs title

Avenue father and daughter Andy and Hannah Smith won the Warwickshire County mixed pairs final at Wolvey BC at the weekend.

The final was delayed due to Kirsty Richards (Kings Heath) being on international duty and then the National finals where she won the ladies’ singles.

Richards teamed up with clubmate Jim Freeman and after nine ends the sides were all square at 8-8.

The Smiths won four of the next six ends to open up a five-shot lead and with three ends to go the gap was six shots.

Richards and Freeman cut it to four with an end left but they dropped a single to give the Avenue pair the title.

Meanwhile, Avenue had a convincing win over the Police HQ at home in their mixed triples match, winning all four rinks for a 70-43 success.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Ron Walton with Mick Preedy and Sally Hayes who, after being level at eight ends, pulled away to win 21-9.

Rick Hayes (skip), Dawn Chapman and Keith Orme came out on top 17-10, while Barry Connolly skipped Richard Muir and David Deakin to a 19-13 success in a game which had been level at the close of the 14th end.

Richard Weare (skip), Christine Weare and Jane Longfield were involved in a tight game which they edged 13-11.

Avenue were then beaten by six shots in a mixed triples match at Stratford.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Adam Smith with Bill Port and Barry Connolly who were 3-2 down at five ends but then took control of the game to move five shots clear at ten ends on the way to a 26-11 success.

John Harris (skip), Tony Farmer and Jane Longfield fought back from 12-7 down at ten ends to win 21-19.

Phil Wadland (skip), Richard Weare and Sally Hayes let a 7-0 lead slip away to lose 15-12, while Ron Walton (skip), Mick Preedy and Christine Weare recovered from 8-1 down to draw level at 14 ends, only to eventually lose out 19-13.

Rick Hayes (skip), Stewart Aitken and Hazel Higgins fell away from 7-7, going on to suffer a 22-8 defeat.