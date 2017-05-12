Smith romp helps Avenue to Stratford triples win

Avenue maintained their winning form in a triples match at home to Stratford, coming out on top 81-69 after winning three of the five rinks.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Adam Smith with Ron Walton and Keith Orme who were in control throughout their encounter.

The trio opened up a 15-4 lead after ten ends before going on to seal a 25-8 success.

This was closely followed by John Harris’s rink who along with Mark Pearl and Graham Parker sealed a 20-8 win.

The other winning rink was skipped by Bill Port along with Colin Thomas and Richard Weare, who looked well in control up to 13 ends when they led 10-6.

The visitors hit back with a three and a four to level after 16 ends but the home side eventually prevailed by a shot.

The rink of Nicky Walker (skip), Tony Kent and Steve Franklin struggled early on and found themselves 8-2 down after five ends and 17-2 down after ten.

They rallied somewhat in the closing stages but still suffered a 22-10 loss.

The other losing rink of Mark Smith (skip), Mick Preedy and David Deakin were locked together at 7-7 after ten ends. However, the visitors pulled away to win 17-11.

Avenue’s friendly at home to Pottertons, scheduled for last Saturday, was cancelled when the visitors could not raise a team, with Avenue organising an inter-club match in its place.

Meanwhile, free coaching lessons get under way at Avenue’s Avenue Road home on Monday between 7 pm and 8pm.

The sessions are open to anyone who would like to try out the game.

All you need is flat shoes to go on the green, with bowls provided.

Qualified coaches will be on hand to provide assistance.

For more information, contact Ron Walton on 740823.