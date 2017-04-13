Skipper Pyatt is quickly into his stride for Norton Lindsey side

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton took full advantage of the glorious weekend weather to record two emphatic friendly victories.

First XI skipper James Pyatt dropped straight into form, scoring 175 runs over the two days and returning a tidy three for 14 with the ball.

On Saturday, Knowle Village were invited to bat and were dismissed for 166 off 37 overs, with only Amin (66) and Martin Richmond (51) making any impression with a fifth-wicket stand of 100.

Rory Baker impressed with the ball, taking three wickets for just four runs, assisted by Pyatt’s impressive spell at the end of the Knowle innings.

In reply, Norton cruised to victory thanks mainly to innings from Martin Perfect (44) and Conor Green (58).

Pressure initially came from Knowle’s opening bowler Hasnan who returned fine figures of two for nine off ten overs.

However, the batsmen plundered the change bowling, sending four sixes over the pavilion to record the win in the 39th over.

As the sunshine continued, Norton’s Sunday XI welcomed Martins CC who elected to bat first.

A total of eight bowlers were used, with Kieran Kite (2-14) and Guy Mullen (2-19) doing the most damage as Martins reached 177 for seven off their 40 overs.

Rashid Mohammed top-scored with 41, while M Habib made 26 before falling victim to youngster Sam Rushton.

After the tea interval, opener Pyatt went straight to work chasing victory and had almost completed the job when he was dismissed on 123.

It was left to Simon Hathaway to see the home side over the line in the 34th over for a seven-wicket win.

This season, Norton Lindsey & Wolverton are fielding three teams in the Cotswold Hills League for the first time, competing in the Premier Division, Division Three and Division Six.

n The 2017 season got under way for Kenilworth on Saturday with a crushing 104-run defeat at home to Rugby in a 40-over friendly.

Rugby opted to bat first and opener Asaad Qureshi (44) laid a decent foundation for his side.

However, it was number five, Owen Edwards, who took the game away from Kenilworth, hitting a magnificent 101 as the visitors piled up 286 for eight.

Wickets were shared for the hosts, with Ed Ruswa (2 for 44) and Matt Casey (2 for 45) picking up two apiece.

Kenilworth were never up with the required rate, with only number three Tom Booker, with a fine 91 (10x4), making any impact on the visitors’ bowling attack.

Useful cameos from Pat Howard (26) and Casey (22 not out) eventually saw the home side close their 40 overs on 182 for six.