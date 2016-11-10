Kenilworth slump to the bottom of the table after humbling away at Dudley

Dudley Kingswinford scored ten tries on Saturday to secure a comprehensive 58-3 victory over Kenilworth, inflicting a seventh defeat of the season on the Glasshouse Lane side.

The loss leaves Kenilworth at the bottom of the Midlands One West (South) table, two points adrift of fellow strugglers Sutton Coldfield, having only secured two victories from nine matches this season.

The hosts were the first on the scoreboard after ten minutes, scoring a try in the left-hand corner for a 5-0 lead before Josh Hickman responded five minutes later with a penalty from in front of the posts.

That penalty was to be Kenilworth’s only points of the afternoon with Dudley Kingswinford running in a further nine tries.

Their second came after 20 minutes on the right-hand side with the conversion successful to stretch their lead to nine points.

Kenilworth were then reduced to 14 men when centre Harry O’Brien was sent to the sin-bin for a harshly-adjudged deliberate knock-on.

In those next ten minutes Dudley Kingswinford scored two tries, both unconverted, to give themselves a 22-3 lead, securing the bonus point in the process.

With O’Brien back on the field, there was hope Kenilworth would be able to reduce the deficit, but that was not to be as Dudley Kingswinford scored their fifth of the match to go in at the interval with a 27-3 lead.

After the restart, it took all of five minutes for the hosts to get the scoreboard moving again, this time with a try by the posts.

The successful conversion extended their lead to 31 points.

Their seventh followed, after 52 minutes, with their eighth try coming seven minutes later.

The final 15 minutes saw Dudley Kingswinford continue to press for further tries and those scores came after 70 and 76 minutes to seal an impressive victory and continue Kenilworth’s disappointing start to the season.

Kenilworth now have a week off to recover and regroup before their next game at home to Hereford on Saturday November 19.

There was better news for the Cavaliers, however, who claimed a comfortable 62-0 win at home to Old Laurentians 2nds

Elsewhere at Kenilworth, the ladies continue to perform well and had another double success at the weekend.

On Friday night, the development side secured a comprehensive 41-10 victory over Old Silhillians before the 1st XV cruised through to the third round of the Junior Cup with a well-deserved 34-0 whitewash of hosts Mellish.

Flic Baldwin and Harrie Clemens scored two tries apiece for Kenilworth, with Rebecca Lane and captain Sarah Munday also crossing.

Munday added two conversions.

Their victory sets up a third-round tie at Ashfield Ladies on Sunday 27th November.