Kenilworth recover from early concession to outclass Old Eds

Kenilworth put in an impressive performance at Glasshouse Lane on Saturday to secure a 34-5 bonus-point victory over Nuneaton Old Edwardians, bouncing back in style after their disappointing loss to Malvern, writes Sophie Freestone.

The visitors scored a try on their first visit deep into the Kenilworth 22, winger Tay Brown on hand to touch down by the posts after a five-metre lineout.

The conversion attempt went wide of the uprights and Kenilworth responded well with a try of their own.

Accurate passing created space for Harry Kaufman on the left wing and the centre dived over in the corner to open his side’s account.

Fly-half Alex Selby’s conversion drifted to left of the posts.

Four minutes later, the hosts were back on the scoreboard, this time through Selby who dotted down under the posts after Kenilworth were awarded a penalty deep in the Nuneaton side’s’ 22. Scrum-half Gareth Renowden caught the visitors napping with a quick tap penalty before offloading to Selby for the try. Selby then added the extras from the tee for a 12-5 lead.

Nuneaton found themselves down to 14 men in the 22nd minute when fly-half Tom Burdett was shown a yellow card for killing the ball just five metres from his side’s try line. Selby made no mistake with the penalty.

Holding a ten-point advantage, Kenilworth continued to push for the try that would give them a comfortable two-score lead at half-time. Their efforts were rewarded four minutes into injury time when full-back Rob Thomason kicked through. Good pressure from the chasing Rhys Jones put the visitors’ defence under the pressure and forced the turnover. The ball then moved infield with prop Jimmy Scott going over under the posts.

Selby’s conversion gave Kenilworth a 22-5 lead at the interval.

Kenilworth’s next target was to secure the four-try bonus point and they achieved that ten minutes into the second period.

The hosts made their way into the Nuneaton 22, with prop Dan Minks finding himself on the wing to score in the corner. Selby nudged the conversion to the left of the posts to keep the score at 27-5.

Things then went from bad to worse for the visitors when Burdett was sent off after receiving a second yellow for dissent. Kenilworth wasted no time in making the most of their one-man advantage, with the resulting penalty giving them a lineout five metre out. After a few phases of play, number eight Mikkel Andresen powered over by the posts from close range for the hosts’ fifth try of the afternoon, converted by Selby.

Fourteen-man Nuneaton Old Edwardians had a mountain to climb to get themselves back in the match but showed plenty of attacking intent, with much of the final quarter played inside Kenilworth territory.

However, they were unable to penetrate the hosts’ defence as Kenilworth secured a much-needed victory to preserve their unbeaten home record.