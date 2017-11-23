Howles’ five-try salvo is highlight of a memorable day for Kenilworth Ladies

Kenilworth Ladies hosted their first double header on Sunday afternoon, with both the development side and 1st XV securing impressive victories at Glasshouse Lane, writes Sophie Freestone.

The development side kicked off the day’s action with a match against the University of Oxford Panthers, securing a 25-15 victory.

Sophie Henry scored a fine individual try as Kenilworth Ladies outclassed Five Ways Old Edwardians.

The 1st XV then took to the field for their second round Intermediate Cup tie against league rivals Five Ways Old Edwardians, scoring 13 tries in an 81-5 victory.

In the opening match of the afternoon, Siobhan Allison-Moore crossed twice for Kenilworth’s development side against the Panthers. Cath Lyon, Emma Beaney and Patricia McMahon also added their names to the scoresheet before the ladies’ 1st XV took to the field.

The match capped a special day for the ladies’ section at Kenilworth, with winger Phoebe Howles scoring five tries to help her side progress to the next round of the competition.

However, it was Kenilworth’s other winger Sophie Henry who opened the scoring with a try inside five minutes.

This was followed by a score from centre Beth Woodward which was converted by Rebecca Lewis for a 12-0 lead after just ten minutes of play.

Howles opened her account after 16 minutes, finding herself in space on the left to extend her side’s advantage to 17 points.

As the half-hour mark approached, Five Ways scored their first points of the match, with Rhiannon Watkins burrowing over the line for what was to be their only try of the afternoon.

Kenilworth’s fourth try came courtesy of Howles who showed her deadly acceleration down the right wing to leave the Five Ways Old Edwardians defence in her wake and take the score to 22-5 with 29 minutes on the clock.

It only took a further four minutes for Howles to secure her hat-trick, with the winger sneaking over on the right. Lewis added the extras with a successful conversion.

It was then the turn of Henry to continue the try-scoring fest for Kenilworth’s wingers, showing her speed and footwork to weave her way through the opposition defence from inside her own half.

Felicity Baldwin then joined the party, scooping up a loose ball on the visitors’ 22 before breaking clear for a try under the posts which was converted by Lewis.

Howles added a fourth before the interval with Lewis adding the conversion for a commanding 48-5 half-time lead.

Full-back Helena Allison-Moore opened the scoring in the second half with a try five minutes in, Rebecca Lane slotting the extras from the tee.

Number eight Caroline Spence then bulldozed her way through the Five Ways Old Edwardians defence from inside the 22 to score under the posts. Lewis made no mistake with the conversion to give the hosts a 62-5 lead.

The bounce of the ball then favoured Woodward, with the centre breaking through the defence to touch down by the posts.

Prop Kirsty Davie, who found herself on the wing, then showed great hands to take the ball and dive over in the corner as Kenilworth continued to pile on the points in the closing stages.

It was perhaps fitting that it was Howles who brought the scoring to an end with her fifth try of the match. The winger was released into space by Lewis before racing to the line to bring a memorable day at Glasshouse Lane to a close.