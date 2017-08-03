Royal Leamington Spa’s ladies beat Lillington to lift county Top Club trophy

Three consecutive days of great performances last week by Royal Leamington Spa brought success in both county and national competitions.

Represented in four of the ladies’ county finals, played over two days at Lillington BC, Spa came away with winners’ trophies in three.

Dawn Horne, Jenny Wickens and Janice White started the first day with a convincing 19-12 win in the Benevolent Triples competition over a trio from Southam skipped by Rosemarie Geden.

In the early afternoon, White and Mary Wheildon from Warwick Boat Club fought out a close contest in the unbadged singles. With the duo tied at 17-17, two consecutive doubles from Wheildon were enough to take the title.

However, later in the afternoon, playing with Horne and Cynthia Briggs in the triples, White put her disappointment behind her as the Spa trio eased to a comfortable 29-10 win over a team from Grange BC in Rugby.

The following morning, in the Top Club final, White, Horne, Wickens and Briggs were again in action as part of the Spa team that faced reigning champions Lillington.

In the best-of-four format, Horne gave Spa the best possible start with a near-faultless 21-2 win over Margaret Stevens in the singles match.

With little to choose between the teams in the pairs, triples and fours, the large shot difference in Spa’s favour effectively left them looking for one win out of the three games.

Despite dropping six shots on the last two ends, Spa eventually got their second win when Tracey Turner-Smith and White took the pairs match 19-17 against Margaret Grosvenor and Jacqui Cook.

Pippa Mace, Jane Henfrey and Sue Hornsby took the triples match for Lillington 19-16 against Sandra Payne, Jenny Wickens and Cynthia Briggs, meaning the final outcome was dependent on the fours match.

With Jenny Corn having pulled ahead 21-11 after 18 ends against Janet Allibon, Sheena Harris, Sonia Stranks and Lyn Wilne, there was still hope for Lillington.

However, the Spa quartet kept their nerve and the match tight over the last three ends to finish 23-12 down and ensure a 68-61 win.