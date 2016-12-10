Round Oak claim a coveted gold as a host of local schools make their mark

A host of schools from our area have been rewarded with the School Games Mark, with Round Oak School, Support Service and Sports College meeting the coveted gold criteria.

The School Games Mark, which is in its fifth year, reward schools for their commitment to and development of competition, school sport and physical education.

During the 2015/16 academic year, schools had to show that they tracked young people’s participation in the School Games, and have opportunities for less active young people to participate in physical activity.

Central Warwickshire Sports Partnership has 54 primary schools and ten secondary schools who are able to take part in School Games events, which give them an opportunity to compete against other local schools, with event winners going on to the area county finals.

In addition to Round Oak School’s gold award, 12 schools - St Lawrence, Milverton, Long Itchington, Brookhurst, Shrubland Street, Telford, Our Lady’s & St Teresa’s, Budbrooke, Cubbington, St Nicholas, Campion, Kenilworth - received the silver award.

Among the silver criteria, schools were required to provide all students with two hours of physical education and school sport per week (made up of curricular and extracurricular activity) and engage at least 35 per cent of students (ten per cent for special schools) in extracurricular sporting activity every week.

Budbrooke School pupils.

They also had to engage at least ten per cent of students in leading, managing and officiating School Games activities and engage students in the planning and development of School Games activities.

Bronze awards went to Myton, North Leamington, St Josephs, Bishops Itchington, Priorsfield, St Johns, All Saints Leek Wootton, Newburgh and Clapham Terrace.

Budbrooke Primary School teacher Luke Brereton was delighted with his school’s award, saying that the School Sports initiative forms an important pathway, enabling students to go on and participate in sport outside of the education system.

“It is great to see so many children taking part in and enjoying sport at Budbrooke,” said Brereton.

“They have a lot of opportunities to learn and show off their sporting skills and our new award recognises that.

“We promote good team work ethic and the children have carried on their sporting enthusiasm by joining lots of local sports clubs.”

For more information about the School Games, visit www.yourschoolgames.com