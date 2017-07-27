Pettifer sees off the challenge of Daniels to clinch Summer Six

Have your say

Kenilworth Runners’ Laura Pettifer continued her recent good form, finishing first lady in the Stratford Summer Six, the eighth race in the 2017 Warwickshire Road Race League.

Pettifer and former clubmate Wendy Daniels, who now runs for Leamington C&AC, swapped the lead for most of the race before Pettifer pulled away on the final hill to win by just over a minute in 39min 2sec.

Daniels, suffering from a slight injury, clocked 40:05 to cross the line in second.

Kenilworth Runners’ Rebecca Beasley also had a fine run in just her second outing in the green vest, finishing fifth lady and second senior lady in 40:44, with Esther Illman (40:57) sixth lady and Kelly Burnett-Nichol the club’s fourth team counter in 42:55.

Returning Spa Strider Jo Moffatt (41:03) joined Bethan Gwynn (42:13), Sue Cox (43:51) and Catherine Friggens (45:06) in the second-placed women’s team.

In the men’s race, Leamington C&AC’s Paul Andrew showed his new training plan was clearly working, finishing a close third in a time of 31:19 and taking first in his age group.

Clubmate Callum Hanlon (32:02) was fourth with Dave Mulvee (37:06) fifth and Greg West just outside the top ten in 34:05. Brian Miller finished first MV55 in 37:49.

Matthew Elkington was first home for Kenilworth and ninth overall in 33:19, followed by Ben Taylor (10th in 33:25), Andy Siggers (14th in 34:19) and Stanley Doxey (18th in 34:40).

Pete Soley led home Spa Striders’ men in 35:11, closely followed by Ste Taylor (35:49).

The race was won by Daniel Studley of Bristol & West AC in 29:57.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 15, Simeon Howson (Leamington C&AC, 34:24); 17, Dean Mawby (Leamington C&AC, 34:29); 21, Dominic Priest (Leamington C&AC, 34:51); 26, Craig Biggerstaff (Leamington C&AC, 35:55); 27, Howard Lancashire (36:05); 28, Wayne Briggs (36:15); 31, John Knibb (Leamington C&AC, 36:24); 33, Matt Dyer (36:36); 34, Martin Dorrill (36:45); 35, Nicholas Williams (37:11); 39, Steve Hundal (Leamington C&AC, 37:30); 40, Alex Atkinson (37:37); 41, Simon Corley (37:41); 43, Craig Bower (Leamington C&AC, 37:45); 48, David Leadley (37:54); 54, Neil Sheward (38:45); 61, Juan Martin (Spa Striders, 39:41); 62, Chris Wilson (Spa Striders, 39:43); 63, Ryan Baker (39:46); 65, Oliver Beasley (39:57); 66, Colin Bailey (39:58).

Kenilworth Runners’ Michael Scandrett ran the Beer Ultra in the hills between Cardiff and Caerphilly in south Wales.

The 50k race involves runners drinking a beer at the start of every 5k lap and then an extra beer at the finish ine to make 11 beers.

The race entry was by invite only, open to experienced ultra-runners and it hosted an international field.

It was generally accepted that this year’s race was the toughest course yet with technical off-road sections and 6,300 feet of ascent over the 50k.

Scandrett finished fifth in 7hr 16min with only 11 runners making it to the end.

The race was won by John Melbourne in 5hr 50min.

Three Kenilworth Runners took on the Snowdonia Trail Marathon, which ascends 1,685m over 26 miles of iconic and spectacular trails.

Jane Kidd was first home and 553rd overall in 7:18:32 (5th LV55), with Gail Audhali clocking 7:37:47 and Elisse Breuglemans 7:57:59.

The race was won by Callum Rowlinson of Sale Harriers in 3:51:42.