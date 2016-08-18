Wimbledon hero Willis set to pass on his secrets

Gutsy Wimbledon qualifier Marcus Willis will be the star turn at Sunday’s free ‘Try Tennis’ family session at Warwick Boat Club.

Willis, a coach at the club when not playing on the international circuit, is back after a heady few weeks following his life-changing run at Wimbledon where he won six matches to qualify for the Championships.

Ranked 772 in the world, he then sensationally won his opening match against world number 54 Ricardas Berankis before bowing out to former champion Roger Federer.

The club launched the Try Tennis initiative in June to take advantage of the surge of interest in the sport after Willis’s heroics and Andy Murray’s second Wimbledon crown.

Already scores of hopefuls aged from five to 75, both novices and lapsed players, have been down to the club to try their hand at tennis with friendly games, drills and coaching tips from expert coaches.

“We’re delighted Marcus can take part in this Sunday’s session,” said Warwick Boat Club head coach Gavin Henderson, Willis’ doubles partner in the Coventry League.

“He’ll be coaching, giving tips and helping to inspire everyone in a fun environment on our great courts on the River Avon right beside Warwick Castle.

“Our Try Tennis initiative is going really well. It’s had a great response and a lot of the people who’ve come along on spec have decided to take up the game.

“Everyone’s welcome; just come along. All you need is a pair of trainers and comfortable clothing - we even supply the rackets and balls and refreshments including cake, tea and soft drinks are available.”

The sessions are open this and every Sunday from 2pm to 4pm.