Olympic gold medal winner Heath heading to Warwick

Olympic sprint kayaker Liam Heath, who won gold in the single kayak 200m in Rio, will be the star attraction at the Warwick Canoe Sprint regatta next month.

Jon Schofield, who won Olympic silver with Heath in the 200m double, will also be at the event along with fellow Team GB sprint kayakers Rachel Cawthorn and Lani Belcher.

Hosted by Royal Leamington Spa Canoe Club, the third annual Warwick Canoe/Kayak Sprint event takes place on the River Avon in St Nicholas Park on Saturday October 8 (10am- 5.30pm).

Leamington Spa Canoe Club’s head coach Atilla Herbent said the event will be a celebration of the sport and the kayakers’ achievements.

He said: “We’re excited to be once again hosting this popular sprint event on the river and, in particular, welcoming the Olympians who are being so generous with their time and talents.

“We would love lots of people to come to St Nicholas Park on October 8 so they can see for themselves just what this great sport has to offer.”

The event, which attracts 200 competitors from around the country, will include 200m sprints in K1/C1 (single kayak/canoe) and the fast and furious K4 (four-person kayaks).

There will also be K1 relay races between noon and 2pm.

The day will also feature live music and stand-up paddle board demonstrations.