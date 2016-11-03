Yeomans can kick on after winning the Development Championship, says O’Neill

Royal Leamington Spa ABC’s Jade Yeomans claimed the national 69kg title at the Senior Development Championships in Grantham to banish the disappointment of last year.

Yeomans missed out on the title in 2015 after losing out in the final to experienced kickboxer Jem Campbell.

However, she made no mistake this time around, proving far too strong for Lucy Kisielewska (Intense).

After a cagey first round, Yeomans cut off the ring in the second and forced Kisielewska to take two standing counts as she targeted the body.

She continued to go to the body in the third round, stopping the Polish fighter to claim a memorable win.

“It was a good controlled performance,” said coach Ollie O’Neill.

“I knew she’d win it but I didn’t want to put too much pressure on her.

“She’s still not at her best but she’s a talented girl and it’s up to her how far she wants to take it.

“She deserves the title for all the effort she has put in and I think she can go in the elites.”

Meanwhile, Cleary’s Gym’s Danny Quartermaine breezed through the county round of the National Amateur Boxing Championship with a comfortable win over Donnington southpaw Macauley Owen.

Quartermaine looked rusty after seven months without a fight, with the slick Owen causing him problems early in the first round.

However, once Quartermaine found his range, the tide quickly turned in his favour.

The teenager began working the body in the second round and Owen tired as the Cleary’s boxer maintained his crash, bang, wallop approach.

Both fighters were warned for use of the head at the start of the third round but Quartermaine’s strength had already pushed him into a sizeable lead and he went on to claim a unanimous victory.

“It’s great to get the first fight of the season out of the way for Danny as last year his performances got better and better as the season went on,” said coach Edwin Cleary.

Quartermaine will be joined in the next stage by Jake Finch who was awarded a walkover in his bout.

Lewis Williams’ ten-day England training camp in Belfast concluded with an international test bout in which he faced all-Ireland champion and Commonwealth bronze medallist Sean McGlinchey.

And having seen Williams more than match the 24-year-old, Cleary could not be prouder.

“To say I’m happy with Lewis’ performance would be a understatement,” said Cleary.

“The England coaches were over the moon with how Lewis has conducted himself over the ten days and have arranged some more sparring this weekend with the GB team.

“They found it hard in Ireland trying to get the other youths to spar him and will want him push in Sheffield this weekend.”