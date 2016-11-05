Woolerton and Riman put Whitnash in pole position

Whitnash A showed their Leamington & District Division Two title credentials with a 9-1 hammering of St George’s C and now sit two points clear of their nearest challengers with a game in hand.

Mark Woolerton and Paul Riman took maximums and the doubles, with Richard Smith winning two but losing out in four to Brian Aston.

Rugby C moved into the top half with a 7-3 victory at St George’s D.

Hugh Crosfield secured a hat-trick and teamed up with Ben Holvey who won twice, for the doubles. Jack Evans collected the other point, overcoming Andy Caine 12-10 in the fifth.

Richard Grover (2) and Tracey Fletcher (1) replied.

Millennium A beat Rugby B 6-4 but could not prevent Danny Orr chalking up another treble. He also added the doubles with Jo Outhwaite.

Jack Garner, Christian Ward and Rob Warnes all won braces for the Banbury squad.

However, Millennium’s most recent result was a 6-4 loss at Free Church D for whom Ricardo Bolanos, just 13, posted a fine hat-trick. Chris Blowey added two and steered the youngster to the doubles. Warnes (2), Pete Harris (1) and Ward (1) scored for the visitors.

Flavels A are fourth in Division Three after squeezing past Free Church H 6-4.

Trevor Bradley maintained his perfect record with three wins and the doubles with Roger Potts, who posted two. Jenny Singleton had two excellent wins, Emily Beasley recorded her first win at this level and reserve Jerry Simmons helped out with one.

Millennium B sit in second after accounting for Nomads C 7-3 thanks to a Lewis Cox treble and doubles from Colin Astbury and Bob Clarke. Kim Wong won twice for Nomads and steered Richard Miles to the doubles.

The youngest team in the three-a-side league, Free Church L, sit top of Division Four after successive victories.

Rugby C were seen off 7-3 despite singles from Sarah James, Grace Newman and Lesley Summers and County Council E suffered an identical reverse with Jason Grey, William Hung and Carl Morgan picking their three points. Eduardo Bolanos and Ben Hall were unbeaten in singles and doubles in both matches.

Free Church I and Eathorpe C fought out an exciting draw to leave them third and second, resepectively.

Katie Singleton won twice for I with Chris Jones and Pete Rourke chipping in with one apiece. Norbu Sunang- Joret took a maximum for the villagers, with Jamie Sayer winning twice but the pair conceded the doubles 11-9 in the fifth to Jones and Singleton.

In Division One, County Council A edged out Free Church B 6-4 in a basement clash.

Phil Paine was in fine form, winning his three, Chris Brewer chipped in with two and Pat McCabe contributed one. Charlotte Spencer, with two wins, starred for Church, while Harry Purewal added one and guided Jack Green to the doubles.

In Division A, Flavels A lifted themselves off the bottom after overcoming FISSC A 4-1.

Sam Bradley won his two and the doubles with Dot Macfarlane, returning from injury, who won once. Brian Marston notched the consolation.

Free Church N sit in fourth, two points above Flavels, after beating FISSC 3-2. Keith Knott won twice and his son Ashley chipped in with one but a Martin Hamer single and his doubles win with Mark Kingham kept the result close.

The top two met in Division B with Free Church P defeating Rugby H 4-1. Josh Yarrow maintained his 100 per cent average and guided Milly Green to the doubles. Green nabbed one but lost to Angel Chen.

Ashorne A moved to the top of Division C thanks to a 3-2 win over bottom-side FISSC B 3-2.

Steve Handsley won his two and the doubles with Tony Philpott.

Ashorne also head Division D after the B side’s Steve Bolton and Steve Kay whitewashed County Council F.