Willis is up for the Challenger at Boat Club tournament

Wimbledon hero Marcus Willis and Rafael Nadal’s practice partner Luke Oakley will be among the star attractions at the finals of the Midlands Challenger event at Warwick Boat Club tomorrow.

The duo will be joined in the £1,000 Knight Rennie-sponsored tournament by Leamington Tennis Club’s Miguel Espada.

Espada made it through to the main draw after overcoming Richard Whitwell in pre-qualifying.

Rugby’s Jamie Taylor earned the other qualifying spot after getting past Warwick Boat Club’s Gavin Henderson.

Simon Dickson, who beat Roger Federer as a junior, emerging teenager Mason Recci and Coventry League players Cameron Malik and Andy Norton complete the line-up.

Play gets under way tomorrow at 1pm and entrance is free.