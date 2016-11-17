Williams tipped to come back from Russia with world title

Cleary’s Gym coach Edwin Cleary believes Lewis Williams can come back from Russia a world champion.

Heavyweight Williams flew out to St Petersburg on Monday as part of the England team for the World Youth Championships.

The ten-day tournament will see Williams fight up to five times against the best boxers from around the world, starting with a preliminary round boat against Turkey’s Murat Aydin on Saturday evening.

However, Cleary sees no reason why the 18-year-old cannot return with gold.

“Lewis always trains hard but has really put the work in over the last months, travelling up and down to Sheffield, Bristol and Belfast for camps,” said Cleary.

“He’s been sparring senior elite boxers and more than holding his own. He’s more than ready.

“Just getting to the World Championships is a great achievement.

“It’s a lot to ask of Lewis in his first-ever international tournament but he is a special boxer.

“He’s come a long way since he first walked into the gym four years ago.

“He isn’t there just to make up the numbers.

“He’s going there with a real chance of bringing back gold.”

Meanwhile, Danny Quartermaine is set to top the bill on the Cleary’s-hosted Warwick Trident College show on Friday December 16.

Quartermaine is challenging for the English lightweight title against Peterlee boxer Luke Cope.

Sean Greenfield is also in title action as he fights for the Central England light-welterweight belt, with Williams, Morgan Ansell and Jake and Josh Finch also set to feature on a top-quality card.