Williams goes four rounds with world champ Joshua

Cleary’s boxer Lewis Williams had a baptism of fire in his first week of training with the Great Britain squad in Sheffield, sparring four rounds with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua also trains at the Institute of Sport in Sheffield under the same coach, allowing Williams to get a close-up look at what it takes to become a champion.

Williams will be regularly making the journey up to Sheffield while studying for a degree in engineering at Coventry University and is currently on the lookout for a company to help him out with a sponsored car.

Anyone, who is interested in sponsoring Williams should contact Edwin Cleary on 07723 389774.