Weaving claims seniors event for Free Church

Lillington Free Church’s final tournament of the season at St Nicholas Leisure Centre attracted a large entry, with the host club claiming the senior event through Sam Weaving.

Weaving won the competition for the first time, overcoming Jamie Fellows of Colebridge in the last four before accounting for Mark Edmonds of Blaenafon, who had defeated another Free Church player, Dave Ramsey in his semi-final.

The juniors was played as a round-robin with Colebridge’s Lisa Rinnhofer emerging in top spot from Blaenafon duo Iestyn Howells and Beth Brewer.

The cadets saw Kiarish Shaddel of Kidlington win his semi-final against Josh Webb of Wood Green. Church’s Josh Yarrow won the other semi-final against clubmate Eduardo Bolanos, with a very close final going to five as Shaddel just edged it.

Toby Dow of Bodicote beat Rugby’s Josh Tyagi in his under-13 semi-final to earn a final clash with Lillington’s Tom Yarrow who had beaten fellow Free Church player George Barnes in his last-four encounter.

Yarrow had beaten Dow in the initial groups but Dow exacted revenge to take the title in four.

The afternoon events culminated in Wood Green’s Lee Holtom pipping Lillington’s 13-year-old Ricardo Bolanos in five in the Grade A final.

Holtom had successfully seen off the challenge of Colebridge’s Hawley Ellicott in his semi, while Bolanos had beaten one of his coaches, Tom Brocklehurst, in the other.

It was another close final in Grade B where Lisa Rinnhofer overcame James Robertson (Lillington) in five.

There were two fiercely contested semi-finals in Grade C.

Josh Webb was just too strong for Eduardo Bolanos and Katie Singleton defeated another Free Church player in Josh Yarrow. Webb went on to claim the title.

The improvers’ included an all-Colebridge semi-final as Henry Belcher got the better of Evie Ellicott.

Sam Slatter of North Gwent took the other last-four clash from Tom Yarrow, with Belcher triumphing in the final.

Finally, Connor Invernizzi of Rugby beat Church’s Dan Stone 3-1 in his beginners’ semi, while Jacomo Lubrano, another Lillington newcomer, defeated clubmate Jack Knowles.

Invernizzi took the final 12-10 in the fifth.

Consolation finals: Seniors: Craig Allen (Blaenafon) bt Roald Myers (Lillington).

Cadets: Jamie McNeil (Kidlington) bt Alex Costa (Lillington).

Under-13s: Connor Invernizzi (Rugby) bt Cai Bristow (Blaenafon).

Grade A: Harry Purewal (Lillington) bt Mark Edmonds (Blaenafon).

Grade B: Roald Myers (Lillington) bt Chris Blowey (Lillington).

Grade C: Alex Costa (Lillington) bt Chris Jones (Lillington).

Improvers: Joe Shrimpton (Lillington) bt Josh Tyagi (Rugby).

Beginners: Chris Ho (Lillington) bt Michael Khovanov (Lillington).