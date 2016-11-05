Warwickshire Bears 2 storm to their fourth win of the campaign

Warwickshire Bears’ second string took their record to four wins from four after beating the highly fancied Plymouth Storm 44-40 in Third Division South & West.

After being beaten home and away by Storm last season, Bears knew they were in for a tough game from the tip-off.

The first quarter was a tight affair with the sides going in locked together at 8-8 as defences prevailed.

The pattern was maintained in the second quarter, with Storm taking a slender 19-18 lead into half-time.

Bears came out for the second half in determined mood but the encounter remained evenly balanced, with the home side taking a slender 32-31 lead into the final quarter.

Bears finally exerted some control in the final quarter, limiting Storm to sporadic opportunities.

With a minute remaining, Bears moved into a six-point lead to virtually seal the win.

And despite Storm narrowing the gap late on, it could not take the shine off a fine performance from Tom Masterson’s side.

“That was a good win against a very good Storm side,” said Masterson. “They pushed us all the way to the end and anyone could have won it.

“I think that will turn out to be a very good win for us this season.”