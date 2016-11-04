Warwick maintain 100 per cent start thanks to Hobbs strike

Warwick made it five wins from five in Midlands Division One courtesy of a controlled 1-0 success at home against Bridgnorth.

Fresh from winning 10-1 the previous week, Warwick began the game full of confidence and quickly established control.

The Bridgnorth keeper executed a string of quality saves to keep Warwick at bay and the first half ended goalless.

A change in tactics and tweak of the formation by coach Dave Bryce during the break allowed Warwick to maintain their dominance after the restart and they were rewarded with a winning goal from Ollie Hobbs after Rob Pomfret’s initial shot was saved.

Man-of-the-match Ben Clarke was instrumental in midfield as Warwick fought hard to break down the half- court press but they were unable to add the goals their pressure merited.

Warwick 3rds survived a frantic final ten minutes after almost letting a three-goal lead slip at home to Loughborough Town.

The hosts rode their luck in the first half, scoring three goals without reply in an otherwise evenly matched contest.

Warwick opened the scoring after good work down the right, with Wes Payne drawing the defenders before crossing for Chris Langley to flick the ball high into the open net.

Matt Smith was rewarded for chasing what seemed a lost cause when the Loughborough keeper stumbled over the ball, leaving him with the simple task of slipping the ball into the open goal.

Simon Shepherd added the third following a powerful driving run to the top of the D.

The second half was very much a chasing game for Warwick as they were pressed back by Loughborough, who scored twice early in the half to increase the tension.

The game became stretched with both sides turning the ball over too quickly and Warwick went 4-2 up after excellent work from Smith earned a short corner. Nick Baker’s drag-flick was initially stopped but he followed it up to lift the ball high over the stranded keeper.

Loughborough scored a third but Warwick re-established their two-goal cushion with a fine short-corner strike from Baker which went in off the post.

Loughborough came back again to make it 5-4 but Warwick held out to secure a much-needed victory.

Warwick 4ths suffered their first defeat of the season, going down to a hard-fought 5-2 loss at Stourport.

England Over-50s’ World Cup-winning skipper David Knott was the inspiration for the home side, scoring a hat-trick.

Warwick 5ths returned to their new blue pitches to run out 2-1 winners at home to Rugby & East Warwickshire 6ths.

Warwick’s goals came from Luca Cardinello and Steve Lycett who also took man-of-the-match award.