Warwick hold off late rally to record successive wins

Warwick’s men’s 1sts made it back-to-back league wins to edge clear of the relegation zone.

Despite conceding a short-corner goal early on, efforts from Matthew Leatherdale, Martyn Stickley and Oli Hobbs gave the home side a 3-1 lead to take into the second half.

Tim Williams-Ellis profited from a goalmouth scramble to seemingly put the game beyond the reach of the visitors.

However, Old Hales pulled two goals back in quick succession to make the last ten minutes a tense affair.

Warwick Men’s 3rds suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat at Leek, going down to a soft strike which wrong-footed Mike Howard in the visitors’ goal.

Charlie Perkins came closest to restoring parity with a reverse-stick strike which was deflected on to the crossbar and away to safety.

A strong fourth string gained a 2-1 win at Harborne 5ths.

Ed Hare opened the scoring for Warwick after John Sawdon’s initial effort had been saved by the keeper.

However, a lack of concentration allowed the home side to equalise before the interval.

Harborne took control after the break but the Warwick defence stood firm , with Toby Arnold excelling and the away side were rewarded for their resilience eight minutes from time.

Sawdon carried the ball into the D and his shot was steered past the Harborne keeper by Rob Bligh to put Warwick ahead.

Warwick had to withstand a battering from the hosts in the final stages with a tremendous save from Mike Edwards, who palmed away a deflected close-range strike, securing the three points.

The men’s 5ths are still winless in South West Division One of the Central League after going down 5-4 at home to Bromsgrove 4ths.

Trailing 2-0 inside the first 20 minutes, Warwick fought back to level courtesy of two Phil Holding short corners.

Bromsgrove then went back in front only for Harry Menashe to level.

Josh Davies produced another equaliser after Bromsgrove had again got their noses in front, only for a well-struck penalty corner to finally decide the game in favour of the visitors.

Warwick Women’s 1sts inflicted the first Midland Feeder West defeat of the season on Harborne 2nds.

Warwick opened the scoring when Chloe Hobson and Lizzy Pocknell combined to give Izzy Hurst a simple finish at the back post.

Harborne got back level but Warwick were quickly back in front, Helen Barron with a composed turn and strike after being found by Helen Simpson.

After the interval, Warwick made it 3-1, Lizzy Pocknell using her pace and skill to reach the baseline before squaring for Hurst to beat her marker and slot the ball past the keeper for a second time.