Warwick create a splash on National League debut

Warwick Water Polo got their National League campaign off to an excellent start with two wins out of two at the Pond’s Forge pool in Sheffield.

This is Warwick’s first year at National level, with the club competing in Division Five supported by players from Oxford and Coventry Water Polo clubs.

On Saturday, Warwick narrowly beat Watford Saxons 14-13 with Scott Haystead and Ashley Keen both scoring four.

The following day they beat Spalding 17-9 with Haystead (6 goals) and Keen (4 goals) again the major contributors.

Warwick are back in action on the weekend of October 22 and 23 when they take on Dunfermline’s Caledonia Storm, Tyldesley and Leeds in Marlborough.

For further details, go to www.bwpl.org or for information about playing the sport locally, log on to www.warwickwaterpolo.com