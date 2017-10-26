Warwick beat Edgbaston to claim first points of the season

Warwick’s men finally got off the mark in Midlands Division One courtesy of a 3-1 win at Edgbaston.

Following on from successive defeats, Warwick were dealt a blow in the fifth minute when Seb Fleet was yellow-carded.

Alistair Clark in the thick of the action. Pictures: Morris Troughton

They safely negotiated the short-handed period and shortly after Fleet’s return they opened the scoring, Tim Williams-Ellis deflecting in a short corner at the near post.

Edgbaston were then reduced to nine men, losing two players within a minute of each other and Warwick capitalised with a goal from Martyn Stickley to make it 2-0 at the break.

Warwick increased their advantage after the break from a short corner, Ant Baxter deflecting home Dave Bryce’s shot .

In the closing stages, the momentum shifted but Elliot Trussell’s goal was to prove a mere consolation for the hosts.

Warwick Men’s 2nds thrashed Bloxwich 7-0 in the West Midlands Premier.

The home side quickly went 2-0 up through James Slora and Andrew Dellow but it was not until they utilised the flanks after the break that Warwick took full control.

Dellow went on to score four, the last of which was a penalty flick, with Slora adding his second and Chris Waller also on target as Bloxwich were blown away.

The 3rds suffered a 5-0 defeat at Birmingham University, while the 4ths gained a 2-2 draw against Olton who had gone into the game with a 100 per cent record and without having conceded a goal.

John Sawdon and Ollie Sampson were the Warwickgoalscorers.

A frustrating day for Warwick Men’s 5ths saw them go down 4-2 at home to Stourport, Dom Simpson and Sam Brain with their goals.