Upbeat Klein full of Christmas cheer

December sees Warwick’s final two meetings of 2016 with the Eventmasters Christmas Raceday taking place on Thursday, followed by the popular New Year’s Eve fixture, writes David Hucker.

For general manager Andre Klein, Thursday’s fixture marks a successful first year at the helm of the Jockey Club Racecourses-owned track.

“The first year in the job has gone extremely quickly and I’m delighted by what the team has achieved during this time,” said Klein.

“Attendances are up by 21 per cent, which is no mean feat, and we’ve also seen a significant increase in hospitality bookings.

“The challenge now is to build on this progress, starting with the Christmas Raceday.”

Racing gets under way at 12.20pm with the eventmasters.co.uk Juvenile Hurdle over the minimum trip of two miles, with the highlight of the seven-race card being the third, the Lady Godiva Mares’ Novices’ Chase (Listed Race) over two-and-a-half miles.

The feature race is one of the four new Listed chases for mares announced by the British Horseracing Authority during the summer to complement the three races already run at Carlisle, Doncaster and Huntingdon.

Along with the racing, there is entertainment including a brass band and magician, while a Christmas-themed best-dressed competition is being held, with the winner to receive a membership for the rest of the 2016/17 season.

Free mince pies and mulled wine will also be served up to early arrivals.

“The fixture provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy the racing and really get into the Christmas spirit,” said Klein.

