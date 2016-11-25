Sedgwick faces another 24 hours

Southam College student Alex Sedgwick will be leaving his school books behind in January as he again contests one of the world’s top 24-hour endurance races.

Sedgwick, who does not turn 18 until February, will be the youngest driver racing in the 2017 Dubai 24-hour race at the Dubai Autodrome.

The 17-year-old will line up on a grid dominated by professional drivers and factory teams who will be using the Dubai race to prepare for the World GT Championships in 2017.

Last year Sedgwick was given the responsibility of starting and finishing the race for the team and gained three places in the last 20 minutes to bring the car home in seventh place in class and 55th overall.

This year, he will be racing for one of the UK’s top race teams - Team Cooksport - and will drive alongside one of the British Touring Car Championship’s star drivers, Josh Cook.

The Renaultsport factory in France will also be providing technical support for the Renault Clio endurance race car.

“I raced with Team Cooksport in the UK Renault Clio Cup in 2015 and they are one of the best UK Motorsport teams,” said Sedgwick.

“Being part of the team again and especially part of this new venture for them to move into endurance racing is really exciting and a real privilege.

“The team has built a new car with support from the Renaultsport factory in France, who we are also working with to develop the Renaultsport Clio as a class-leading endurance car.

“Having the support from Renaultsport will ensure we can maximise the car’s potential and, this year, the aim is to use my experience from last year and get the car on the podium.”