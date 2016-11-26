Rowan digs in to stave off whitewash against a rampant St George’s B

St George’s B moved into fourth place in Division One after overcoming Nomads A 9-1.

Mark Jackson and Ron Vose bagged hat-tricks and the doubles and Luke Hobbins added two, losing to Paul Rowan.

Free Church A also enjoyed a 9-1 win over County Council A.

Lee Dorning and Sam Wiggins claimed triples and teamed up for the doubles while Timmy Cooper won twice, losing out to Pat McCabe.

Simon Griew won all three as County Council B defeated Phoenix 8-2. Martin Hunter and Murray Stevenson both returned two wins, failing to master Paul Calloway.

The closest contest of the week was at St George’s where their A side went down 6-4 at home to Wellesbourne.

Gary Stewart won his three for the visitors and partnered two-time winner Alan Cotton to the doubles. Matt Jordan (2), Damon Fenton (1) and Gary Jackson (1) replied.

Struggling Eathorpe A had the best result of their Division Two campaign when just failing to hold Nomads Enigmas to a draw.

Bernard Reman won two, Marius Morariu one and Binh-Khoi Nguyen one.

Charlie Somerton starred for Nomads with a maximum and newcomer Dean Hicks and Steve Proctor notched singles, with Proctor joining Somerton for the match-deciding doubles.

Free Church F are top after squeezing out Enigmas 7-3. Phil Blowey and Nikit Sajiv posted impressive trebles and Adam Pulman supplied one win.

Free Church E are second after thumping St George’s C 10-0, Mark Bolshaw, Dave Ramsey and Anthony Smith totting up the points.

The top two clashed in Division Three with the spoils being shared.

County Council D’s Mark Freeman nailed a treble and partnered Cliff Jackson, who won once, to the doubles but their nearest rivals, Millennium B, retorted with doubles from Colin Astbury and Bob Clarke and a single from Lewis Cox.

Whitnash B in third edged a point nearer the top two with a 6-4 success over County Council C.

Dennis Woodhead was in inspired form, winning three and steering Greg Swan (2) to the doubles.

The leaders in Division Four, Free Church J, were shot down 7-3 by their I side.

Chris Jones won his three, Pete Rourke claimed two and Nick Darwen chipped in with one as well as taking the doubles with Jones.

Free Church J saved face with two from Mike Weaving and one from wife Jill.

Dan Burgess’s maximum for Rugby G could not prevent Eathorpe D winning the other seven points as Sophie Cooper, Shaun Martin and Michael Rossington all won twice, with Cooper and Martin victorious in the doubles.

Meanwhile, supported by England number one Kelly Sibley, Lillington Free Church’s Ricardo Bolanos and Nikit Sajiv produced promising displays at the Cliffedale Chandlers 4-star tournament in Grantham.

In the cadet boys’ band 1, which excluded those ranked in England’s top 20, Sajiv (42) defeated England 26 Felix Thomis (Berkshire), Lewis Ellams (South Yorkshire) and Josh Amanor (Middlesex) to top his group. In the knock-outs he lost to Valerio Bucci of Middlesex in straight games.

Sajiv again won his group in the under-13 event and defeated Jake Grayson (16) from Middlesex 3-1 in the knockouts before losing 3-0 to England number one Jamie Liu in the quarter-final.

Bolanos (40) finished third of four in cadets’ band 1 but did better in the open cadets, qualifying from his group behind Liu only to lose in four to 21-ranked Zaiim Premji of Middlesex at the knockout stage.