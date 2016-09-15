Rio golden girl is set for Warwick

Great Britain Hockey Olympic gold medallist Hannah MacLeod will be joining Warwick Hockey Club for their annual Club Day at Aylesford School on Saturday.

MacLeod made her international debut for England in 2004 against Germany at the age of 19 and has gone on to play for England and Great Britain more than 100 times.

The 32-year-old has yet to decide whether she will retire from international hockey after adding the gold medal to her 2012 bronze.

The day is open to all, from those who might be interested in getting back into hockey or who are looking for a new club for the forthcoming season.

On the day, current and prospective players can show off their skills on the pitch in a series of friendly matches, order kit for the new season or watch the action pitchside.

All ages are welcome and there will be food and refreshments available.

The games will be held on the artificial surface at Aylesford School between 12.30pm to 5pm.

There will also be free induction training in segway polo from Warwick Segway Polo Club.

The action will move on to Warwick’s clubhouse on Hampton Road opposite the racecourse between 5pm and 9pm where there will be more food and drinks served from the bar and a raffle in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

For more information, get in touch with the club via the website or by email at Contactus@warwickhockey.co.uk or @WarwickHockey on Twitter.