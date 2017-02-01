Real coup for Leamington as world’s top 16 come to town

Leamington Tennis Court Club is set to host the International Real Tennis Professionals Association (IRTPA) Championships in April - the first time it has done so in the club’s 171-year history.

The tournament runs for a week from April 24 and features the world’s top 16 players, including current world champion Camden Rivière and Rob Fahey who was world champion for 19 years.

The host club will have representation in the form of Ben Taylor-Matthews who is ranked fifth in the world.

There are two satellite tournaments running alongside the main event, with matches taking place every day from 9am until 10pm.

Day pass tickets are available, priced at £20 for adults and £10 for juniors.

Email club@leamingtonrealtennis.co.uk or phone 424977 for more details.