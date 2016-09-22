Search

Piwonar reigns in all-Leamington battle to progress to Midlands semis

Royal Leamington Spa ABC boxer Mario Piwonar. Picture submitted

Royal Leamington Spa ABC boxer Mario Piwonar. Picture submitted

0
Have your say

Royal Leamington Spa ABC’s Mario Piwonar produced a polished performance to get the better of Fitzpatrick’s fighter Ben Castle in the Warwickshire final of the Senior Development Championships last Saturday.

Component:1.7592228.1474541275, , ,$mergedBody