Perry loses out in world team finale

Sarah-Jane Perry lost a dramatic decider as Egypt dethroned champions England in the final of the WSF Women’s World Team Squash Championship in Paris.

England had reached the final for a 12th time in a row after beating Hong Kong China 2-0 and it was second seeds who took the lead on the all-glass court at Palais Des Sports Robert Charpentier where Laura Massaro recovered from a game down to inflict the event’s first defeat on world number one Nour El Sherbini.

Former world champion Massaro, who went into the match 5-3 ahead in her career head-to-head battles with the Egyptian, won 11-9, 5-11, 6-11, 6-11 in 49 minutes to put England ahead.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Egyptian number two Nouran Goha, making her debut in the championship, despatched the experienced Alison Waters 11-6, 11-4, 12-10 to force a decider.

Londoner Waters had a game ball in the third, but three successive balls into the tin handed victory to the Cairo teenager.

Squad number threes lined up for the decider, with Perry, who had played in all of England’s ties in Paris, facing former world number one Raneem El Welily.

It took 31 minutes for the title to be decided, with El Welily keeping on top throughout the match before emerging victorious 12-10, 11-4, 11-6.

England national coach David Campion admitted: “Egypt were just too strong. Raneem and Nouran played at their best levels - but they needed to as our girls performed well.”

Perry tweeted: “A great week with the England team! Congrats to Egypt. Now time to work harder and push limits.”