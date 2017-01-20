Parents target £5,000 to help fund karting dream

A couple from Warwick are taking on fundraising duties to help their son’s dream of becoming a top-level kart racer.

William Attreed, 12, has only been racing karts for a year-and-a-half and is already battling it out at the front with some of the best kart racers at Shenington Kart Racing Club.

Attreed will be driving for Virtus Motorsport in the Super One British Karting Championship in 2017 and parents Katherine and Simon hope the extra exposure that comes from the championship will help encourage potential backers.

The couple have set a target of £5,000 which would cover the entry fees for the seven rounds of the championship and the practice weekend prior to the championship round as well as tyres, fuel and accommodation.

“In order to be competitive, William will need to race almost every weekend this year,” said Katherine.

“This will involve travelling all over the country to learn new tracks and hone his racecraft against the best.

“It’s a big commitment and a lot of hard work but William is determined to succeed.”

As part of their fundraising drive, the Attreeds have organised a quiz night at the Chase Meadow Community Centre on Saturday February 11.

Tickets for the night are available from the community centre or by contacting Katherine on 07921 805248 or katherine@atkatmarketing.com

A JustGiving page for donations is open at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Will-Attreed-Racing/ while sponsorship opportunities are also available.