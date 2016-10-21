Paralympic stars provide a wake-up call for the newly-promoted Bears

Warwickshire Bears came down to earth with a bump on Sunday, suffering a heavy defeat to one of Division One South’s highly fancied teams.

With a host of GB internationals in their line-up, including Rio Paralympians Charlotte Moore and Joy Haizelden, CWBA were always going to be a tough test for the newly promoted Bears and their coach Tom Masterson said it was a real eye-opener.

“I’d like to congratulate CWBA on a fantastic win and especially their GB junior player Peter Cusack who was awesome today,” said Masterson when speaking immediately after the game.

“We will go away and hopefully learn from today and learn that this is a new level for many of the team and we need to up our game so much more if we are to live with these teams.”

The first quarter was a tight affair with Bears fighting to stay within touching distance of CWBA and going in at the break 10-6 down.

The hosts enjoyed more success at the basket in the second quarter to pull it back to 23-22 and they remained in the game going into the final quarter despite CWBA edging four points ahead.

However, a one-side final quarter saw Bears restricted to just two points as the visitors tightened up their defence, while making the most of their opportunities at the basket to run away with the game.

In the following Third Division South & West encounter, Warwickshire Bears’ 2nds made some amends for the first team loss, beating CWBA’s third string 47-26 maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

A fine display afforded Masterson the opportunity to give more court time to his squad players and he said that can only benefit the club as a whole.

“Thanks to our second team, were able to get some joy from today and it was pleasing to see how some of them have come on.

“Hopefully they will soon be pushing for more court time in the senior team.”