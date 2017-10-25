Networking event features Tindall, tipsters and tea

Warwick Racecourse’s next fixture will feature a chance to hear from one of England’s most famous rugby stars.

Mike Tindall, who was part of England’s Rugby World Cup-winning squad in 2003, will be the special guest at the Business Networking Raceday on Friday November 10.

Businesses will have the opportunity to hear from Tindall, discussing his sporting career and life in horse racing at the networking event in the Paddock Pavilion, before enjoying a packed afternoon of racing.

The former England centre and captain was part of the syndicate that owned Monbeg Dude, which won the Welsh Grand National in 2012 and came third in the 2015 Grand National.

He said: “Horse racing is a real passion of mine so I’m really looking forward to visiting Warwick Racecourse and getting the opportunity to speak there.”

The third fixture of the season at the racecourse will feature an outstanding line-up of jumps action, with seven races taking place during the afternoon.

Warwick Racecourse general manager Andre Klein said: “It’s brilliant to be welcoming a sportsman of Mike Tindall’s calibre here to Warwick Racecourse.

“The networking event has been a huge success since it began in 2015. It’s a great opportunity to meet with individuals from businesses in the region and make new connections.”

Tickets for the business networking package cost £35 and include hearing from Tindall, a tipster talk, tea and coffee on arrival, hog roast, all-day access to the Paddock Pavilion and a full afternoon of racing.

Gates open at 10.50am, with the guest talk at 11.45am.

The first race starts at 12.50pm.

Advance general admission tickets start from £12.50 and are available from www.warwick.thejockeyclub.co.uk