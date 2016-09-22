MacLeod makes a golden appearance at Warwick Hockey Club’s Club Day

The appearance of Great Britain women’s hockey gold medallist Hannah MacLeod was the highlight of Warwick Hockey Club’s Club Day celebrations.

MacLeod, who plays club hockey for St Albans, had driven up to Warwick Sports Club from her match at Sevenoaks, complete with her bronze medal from 2012 and her Rio gold.

Prior to her arrival, members enjoyed mini games of rush hockey, rounders and segway polo at their overflow ground at Aylesford School.

MacLeod then completed an informal walkabout before a Q&A session where she shared her insights into her four-year training regime, the highs and lows she has experienced, the fallacy about ice baths and how meticulous planning had taken Great Britain all the way to winning the gold.

MacLeod was then invited to award chocolate gold medals to the winning team of the day before receiving a quick demonstration on one of Warwick Segway Polo Club’s machines.