Lillington Free Church are top of the tree in the Cadet League

Lillington Free Church sent four sides to day two of the National Cadet League in Wellingborough and enjoyed unprecedented success, securing pole positions in three of the divisions.

The A side won Division One after accounting for Bedford Modern A, St Neots B and St Neots C 5-1 and Lillington B and St Neots A 4-2.

This gave them 23 points, the same as St Neots A, but they were given pole position by virtue of defeating their rivals.

Ricardo Bolanos had an outstanding day, winning all ten of his singles.

Nikit Sajiv won nine and Emily Beasley had four excellent wins against top-ranked cadet boys.

Lillington B had been promoted on day one but performed creditably on their Division One debut.

They lost 5-1 to St Neots A and 4-2 to their A side and both Bedford and St Neots B but thumped St Neots C 5-1.

Tying for fifth place with Bedford they were relegated because of their loss in the meeting between the two sides. Number one Ciara Hancox, returning from a long injury lay-off, included an outstanding victory against Luke Manning in her two wins and suggested she will soon regain top form.

Eduardo Bolanos and Josh Yarrow both enjoyed five excellent wins.

Lillington C competed in Division 3A and topped the division by six points.

St Neots D were dispatched 9-0, Bedford B 8-1 and Westfield (Wellingborough) B 7-2.

Milly Green won all of her nine singles and Dan Gunthorpe, Nicholas Ho and Seb Priest tasted victory eight times.

Lillington D were perhaps the surprise package, the inexperienced team romping to the top of Division 3B by a six-point margin. They defeated Westfield C 9-0, Milton Keynes B 8-1 and Bedford C 7-2.

In a true team display, Eleanor Fletcher, Jake Simmons and Tom Yarrow each won eight singles out of nine.

n Leamington Veterans C suffered a narrow 6-4 loss in their Midland League match at Hinckley.

Alex Mason won his three for the home side, Jason Woodfield added two and Brian Haggar one but Spa kept in contention with a double from Gary Jackson, a single from Malc Macfarlane and a doubles win from Jackson and Andy Davies.