Leamington start final bid in impressive fashion

Leamington’s ladies’ masters are hoping it is third time lucky after kicking off another national cup run with a thumping win on Sunday.

The over-35s have made it to the Investec Trophy quarter-finals and semi-finals in the last two years and took their first step towards the final by comfortably beating Stratford 6-1.

Sarah Gambling and Kerry Luckett both scored twice, with Debbie Burton and Jeanette Lloyd completing the scoring.

The previous day, Leamington Ladies’ 1sts continued their perfect start to the league season with another impressive performance, demolishing Lichfield 9-1.

Luckett also bagged a brace in this game, as did Louise Bottrill and Dani Black, while Rachael Bradshaw, Rebecca Fleet and Sarah Brimyard all got on the scoresheet to leave Leamington two points clear at the top of the table.

The ladies’ 2nds were left frustrated by a 1-1 draw away to Edgbaston, captain Rachael Graham bagging their goal.

It was the same scoreline for the 3rd XI against Berkswell and Balsall Common, Clare Hassall scoring for Leamington.

There was no such frustrations for the 4th XI, though, who secured an impressive 3-0 win at the University of Birmingham.

In the men’s section, the 1st XI lost 6-2 at Coventry’s Sikh Union, with David Waby and Shaun Cuthill scoring for the visitors

The roles were reversed for the 2nd XI, who romped to an 8-3 victory against the same opponents.

Finally, the 3rd XI edged to a tight victory away at Aldridge & Walsall, winning 4-3.