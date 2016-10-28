Leamington’s women march on in the league but bow out of cup

It was a mixed weekend for Leamington’s high-flying ladies’ 1st XI, who maintained their perfect start to the league campaign but were unable to transfer that form to the cup.

It was business as usual on Saturday as they strolled to a 4-0 victory at Sutton Coldfield to make it five wins from five.

The goals came via a hat-trick from Kerry Luckett and a strike from Sarah Brimyard, leaving Leamington with a two-point lead at the top of the Midlands Premier Division - a league they only won promotion to last season.

Twenty-four hours later, Luckett was again on the scoresheet as Leamington travelled to Nottingham-based Boots for a cup game.

Sadly, it was not enough, with the hosts winning 2-1.

With the rest of the women’s leagues taking a break for half-term, focus shifted to Leamington’s men’s teams, who also had a mixed weekend.

The 1st XI sit at the bottom of the West Midlands Premier League after a 2-0 defeat at home to Solihull Blossomfield.

It was a much better weekend for the 2nd XI, who won 5-0 at Atherstone Adders to go to the top of their league.

Finally, the 3rd XI lost 4-0 at home to Old Wulfrunians to sit in eighth position.

After narrowly losing to Solihull Blossomfield the previous week having played their best hockey of the season, Warwick Ladies 1sts were in positive mood ahead of their trip to Boots 2nds.

However, an agonising defeat leaves them still looking for their first win of the Midlands Division Two campaign.

Warwick looked to be heading for a well-deserved draw but, with just five minutes remaining, a home striker managed to evade her markers and score from close range.

It was tough on Warwick who had shaded possession and had forced the home keeper into several excellent stops, but could not quite provide the cutting edge they needed.

Warwick Men’s 3rds’ game at Sutton Coldfield was in stark contrast to their form so far this season which had seen a mediocre first halves followed by strong second periods.

Great work from Emlyn Evans, who drove into the D to set up Will Walker, put Warwick ahead in a first period they dominated.

However, the tables turned after the interval with Warwick becoming stretched and unable to retain possession.

Sutton scored from a short corner and then a very well-taken deflection lifted the ball past Mike Howard to give them all three points.

Warwick Men’s 4ths continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 2-1 win over Bridgnorth 4ths, with their goals coming from Rob Bligh and Ian Stickels.

Paul Williams picked up the man-of-the-match award.

Another long away trip for the 5ths resulted in a 3-1 defeat to Loughborough Town 4ths.

Steve Lycett scored the consolation goal with the last hit of the game.

A solitary David Harris goal gave Khalsa a 1-0 win at Harborne in the Midlands Premier League.