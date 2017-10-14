Leamington League youngsters prove unbeatable for the county

Five Leamington & District League youngsters covered themselves in glory while representing Warwickshire Under-15s in Division 1B of the County Cadet League in Rugby on Saturday, writes Phil John.

Cambridgeshire were defeated 6-4 despite the inclusion of England number six Sophie Chiang and Daniel Hearne-Potton, ranked 23, who won all four of their points.

Nathaniel Saunders beat Mark Balon and Matthew Pryke, while Ricardo Bolanos accounted for Pryke and Nikit Sajiv saw off Balon. Milly Green and Sophie Rinnhofer defeated Chloe Pryke.

Suffolk were sent on their way 9-1. Bolanos beat Alex Attew and Luke Davies-Stokes, Sajiv beat Davies-Stokes and McKenzie Lowe and Saunders overcame Lowe. Green and Rinnhofer had each won twice against Isobel McGerty, England number 47, and Lucy Curtis.

Leicestershire were also beaten 9-1. Bolanos got the better of Edward Brown and Oscar Bentley, Sajiv beat Bentley and Oliver Wynne and Saunders defeated Brown and Wynne. With Green winning both singles against Frankie Hallam and Roma Morjaria and Rinnhofer also defeating Morjaria the victory was comprehensive.

A great day ended with an 8-2 win over Staffordshire. Bolanos was too good for Alex Lee and Harry Fletcher, Sajiv beat Lee and Joshua Webb and Saunders scalped Fletcher and Webb. The girls had single wins over Bethany Wootton.

Lillington Free Church sent two sides to the Senior British League at the weekend.

Lillington 1 were in Division C2 based at Bromley TTC in Stourbridge. They won their opener against Phoenix, Coventry 7-2 with two wins apiece from Sam Weaving and Sam Wiggins and singles from Tom Brocklehurst and Chris Mulligan, with Mulligan and Wiggins snapping up the doubles.

A 7-3 reverse followed at the hands of Nottingham Sycamore 3. Mulligan and Weaving won singles and Weaving joined Wiggins for the doubles.

Weaving and Wiggins each won their two singles in a 7-2 win over North Ayrshire 3. Lee Dorning and Mulligan supplied a win apiece and Dorning and Wiggins took the doubles.

They finished with a 6-3 loss to Woodfield 2 of Wolverhampton. Dorning posted two and Brocklehurst one.

Lillington 2 were in Division C1 in Wellingborough where they suffered an 8-1 caning at the hands of Corby Smash 1, Dave Ramsey staving off the whitewash.

However, three wins followed. Ramsey and James Robertson both claimed braces in the 6-3 win over Cliffedale Chandlers of Chesterfield. Tom Hunt won once and Ramsey and Robertson combined for the doubles.

Lillington’s match against Blitz of Gainsborough could not have been closer. Two wins for Harry Purewal and singles from Ramsey and Robertson saw the score reach 4-4. Purewal and Ramsey then stepped up to win the doubles 17-15 in the fifth.

Lillington’s last match was a 7-2 victory over Archway Peterborough 3. Robertson and Charlotte Spencer both enjoyed two wins, Purewal and Ramsey took singles and Ramsey and Robertson paired for the doubles.