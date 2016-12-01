Leahy produces mature performance to see off Ledbury ABC’s Price

Fitzpatrick’s ABC boxer Sean Leahy, the younger of the boxing brothers, claimed a unanimous decision in Nuneaton over Ledbury ABC’s Jake Price in what was described as “a very mature display” by coach Babs Kandola.

“Sean boxed very well today, employing the things we have been working on in the gym,” said Kandola.

“And tonight was another example of the growing competence, and confidence, of our team at Fitzpatrick’s gym.

“The bouts are coming in thick and fast and we are taking confidence from every performance.”