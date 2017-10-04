Leahy beats Simmons to earn Midlands vest

Fitzpatrick’s Gym’s Nick Leahy lifted the Midlands senior development light welterweight title in Stoke on Sunday after being awarded a unanimous points decision over Len Woodhall Boxing Club’s Jordan Simmons.

Simmons had a very elusive style but Leahy showed good ringcraft to contain the Telford man and assert his authority on the contest.

The physically stronger boxer, Leahy’s power was a obvious deterrent to the slick counter-punching Simmons and a strong final round confirmed the victory and secured a place in the national pre quarter-finals this weekend where Leahy will represent the Midlands at 64kg.

Coach Babs Kandola was full of praise for his charge but believes there is a lot more to come from him as he moves one step closer to a national title.

“Nick is settling into the competition and the addition of his first title will only boost his confidence and character,” said Kandola.