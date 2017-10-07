Last season’s top two start league campaigns with resounding victories

Defending Division One champions Rugby A got the new Leamington League season off to a sound start with an 8-2 victory over Phoenix, writes Phil John.

Sam Cafearo and Ryan Lines were unbeaten in singles and doubles and Danny Ricks added one, losing to Paul Calloway and Mark Rose.

Last season’s runners-up Free Church A also recorded an 8-2 win over their newly promoted clubmates, Free Church C.

Lee Dorning took his three, while Dave Ramsey prevented Timmy Cooper completing his treble. Sam Weaving also won twice, falling to young Nikit Sajiv and Dorning and Weaving wrapped up the doubles.

A strengthened St George’s B defeated Wellesbourne 8-2. Laurence Sweeney notched a treble, a feat emulated by Mark Jackson after he beat Gary Stewart 12-10 in the fifth. Ryan Stockham, acquired from Rugby, chipped in with two.

Stewart won a consolation singles and paired with Alan Cotton to nab the doubles.

In Division Two, Rugby B edged out Nomads Enigmas 6-4 with Ben Holvey posting a hat-trick and the doubles with Hugh Crosfield.

Crosfield and Bradley Matthews each won a single with Malcolm Macfarlane taking two in reply along with singles from newcomer James Glazzard and Steve Proctor.

Ian Beasley has transferred from Nomads to play for Free Church E and he marked his debut with an eyecatching treble at Rugby C. Daughter Emily won two, as did Phil Blowey, to complete a 7-3 scoreline.

Whitnash B will again be a force in Division Three and they opened their account with a 6-4 win at home to Millennium.

Richard Smith, Greg Swan and Dennis Woodhead each took braces with Lewis Cox winning two for the visitors to add to one from Bob Clarke and a Cox/ Richard Pickering doubles success.

Snitterfield also got home 6-4 against Nomads C thanks to Michael Credland’s triple.

Relegated St George’s D got off to a flyer with a resounding 8-2 win against County Council D. Richard Grover starred with three.

Free Church H were also 8-2 winners against their I side, with all the players on view making their Division Three debuts.

Josh Yarrow and Eduardo Bolanos contributed seven of the points and Milly Green chipped in with one. Ben Hall and Chris Jones took consolations.

An unbeaten Trevor Bradley steered Flavels to a draw against Rugby D, teaming up with Roger Potts, who won once, to claim the crucial doubles. Rugby D replied through Callum Ball (2), Dave Cox (2) and Stuart Mills (1).

Free Church M hit the heights in Division Four with a 9-1 drubbing of County Council Flounders.

Marc Briscoe and Jay Virdi won all of their singles and the doubles and Richard Hancox had two good wins, losing out to Peter Whidborne.

Free Church J entertained Free Church L and honours were shared.

Janice Rowan(2), Mike Weaving (2) and Jill Weaving (1) scored for the home side, with Jerry Chung and Richard Pittaway each winning twice and combining for the doubles.

Snitterfield B started Division A in form with a 4-1 victory over Free Church N.

Ron Shakesheff won both singles and the doubles with Vince Ford who won one but suffered defeat at the hands of Dan Strand.

Ashorne A whitewashed Free Church P in Division B, Steve Bolton and Roger Pye putting their experience to good effect.

The first three results in Division C indicated a hotly contested fight.

Ashorne C edged out Free Church R despite a double from George Barnes, Anthony Austin and Barry Bayliss winning singles and the doubles.

Eathorpe H edged out their G team 3-2 with Josh Cope and James Rome taking singles and the doubles. Newcomer Paul Holtby won two for the vanquished side.

Free Church Q also won 3-2 against their S team where Ben Holding won twice and guided Emma Briscoe to the doubles.

Erin Darwen won once as did league debutant Jacomo Lubrano.