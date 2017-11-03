Khalsa hang on to secure their fifth successive victory

Two late penalty-corner goals from Bournville could not prevent Khalsa securing their fifth win on the bounce.

Jas Singh and Dave Harris both returned to the Khalsa squad and were instrumental in the victory.

Gurminder Ghattaura brought out two saves in quick succession from the visiting keeper before dragging a shot wide of the post, while Alex Idoine was unlucky not to find the net with a well-worked corner routine.

A reshuffle in personnel and formation allowed Khalsa to be more attacking after the interval and Harris, Idoine and Ghattaura combined for the latter to convert a simple tap-in.

Khalsa were dominating possession and good link-up play between Jack Wells, Joe Colantonio and Sean Robinson led to a goal from Harris who stopped a pass across the face of goal and chipped the visiting keeper.

With Bournville pressing higher up the pitch in an effort to pull a goal back they left themselves exposed at the back and an aerial ball from Jas Singh found Idoine one-on-one with the keeper. Khalsa’s leading scorer producing a bullet reverse-stick strike to open up a three-goal lead.

Bournville reduced the arrears in the final five minutes with penalty-corner strikes from James Claughton and Tom Rowland but the home side held on.

Khalsa 2nds remain pointless after a 9-1 defeat at Midlands Premier highflyers Beeston.

The visitors travelled with a bare minimum of players and were further hampered by injuries to Sanj Hayer in the first half and Bhupinder Sidhu after the break.

They did manage to score a consolation, however, through Darshan Thera after a short corner which was won by Alex Murdoch.

Khalsa 3rds completed back-to-back wins with a 2-1 success at home to Leicester in the East Midlands Premier Division.

A passage of bright play from the home side was rewarded with the opening goal of the game, Parvinder Sangera converting at the back post from open play after the Leicester defence had become stretched.

Leicester responded with a well-worked breakaway goal to level.

However, Khalsa were not fazed by the setback and worked hard to earn several short corners and it was one of these that proved the match-winner, Harminder Hundal scoring with a strike across the keeper after a well-executed routine.

Khalsa 4ths went down 4-1 at Stratford 6ths in South West Two of the Central League.

Harnaik Hayer scored the visitors’ goal with a short-corner strike which was set up by father, Raghbir.

Meanwhile, Khalsa Over-60s’ annual friendly fixture at home to LX Hockey Club ended in a 2-2 draw.