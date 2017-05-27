Kenilworth School round off a fine season with another trophy

Kenilworth School capped an incredibly successful season with the Secondary School trophy at the West Midlands Schools Championships at Severn Valley Country Park near Bridgnorth.

A squad of 20 orienteers from Years 7 to 11 took part, taking on challenging courses featuring hidden paths and plenty of ups and downs along the banks of the Severn.

Six athletes gained individual podium places, with Florence Lunn first in the Y7/8 Girls and Tabitha Lunna second.

Felix Lunn (Y9/10 Boys) was a runner-up, as was Hannah Mathews in the Y11+ Girls.

Nathan Chapple and Oliver Lunn were joint third in the Y9/10 Boys.

Shane Creedon, Dan Huggard, Cameron Williams-Stein and Oliver Flippance posted fast times but were unplaced due to control malfunctions.

Other finishers: 4th: Eoin Hankinson (Y7&8 Boys), Martha Curren (Y9&10 Girls), Drexil Lashley (Y11+ Boys). 5th: Sophie Stratton (Y9&10 Girls), Emily Knox (Y7&8 Girls). 6th: Nyah Kirkman (Y7&8 Girls) Christian Roberts (Y9&10 Boys). 7th: Fin Flippance (Y7&8 Boys), Alla Pavuk (Y9&10 Girls). 11th: Charlie Glover (Y7&8 Boys)

The success followed on from a season which had seen Kenilworth School win the Warwickshire Championships, West Midlands Trophy and finish fourth at the British Schools.

Their junior boys’ team also came third at the World Schools Championships in Sicily.