Heart attack will not stop Ives planning for season 61

Baginton’s multiple world champion Mick Ives will be sidelined for the remainder of the season following a heart attack.

The Team Jewson-MIRacing supremo was in Coventry when he got pains across his chest and within an hour of arriving at Coventry University Hospital he was in theatre where it was discovered his main artery had two blockages.

Stents were fitted and after a short stay in hospital, Ives is now convalescing at home.

However, that has not stopped him planning for a 61st successive year of summer and winter racing.

“I should make a full recovery by the start of next season but no cyclo cross this time,” said Ives.

“I had just completed 60 years non stop, cyclo cross and road racing summer and winter. No other rider has ever done that, may be it was telling me something.”

In past 12 months Ives has won the LVRC 75+ National Cyclo Cross Championships, TLI National Time Trial Championships, VTTA National 50 mile Tandem Championships and set new age-related records on the tandem for 25 and 50 miles.

He also became the first British rider to complete the 2017 route of the Giro di Italia solo, raising thousands of pounds for four British charities.

“Not had a bad year,” he added. “ But I felt I wasn’t able to get that extra bit out when needed. Now I know why.”