Folkard delays retirement to claim world pairs bronze

Leamington archer Naomi Folkard put her retirement on hold to win bronze alongside Patrick Huston at the World Archery Championships in Mexico City.

Folkard announced her retirement from international competition following the Rio Olympics but was persuaded to stay on until this event and the duo shot superbly in strong winds to take bronze in the mixed pairs recurve competition.

The 15th seeds had a tough challenge to reach the medal matches, beating second seeds Chinese Taipei and Mexico to set up a semi-final against number three seeds Germany.

After tying the first set, the Germans edged the next two to win 5-1, leaving the Great Britain pair in a bronze medal match against fifth seeds Takaharu Furukawa and Tomomi Sugimoto of Japan.

Folkard and Huston opened up a 4-0 lead after winning the first two sets 36-31 and 37-36.

The Japanese fought back to take the next 32-30 before a 34-34 draw in the final set gave the British pair a 5-3 win and the medals.

With Folkard, 34, spending more time coaching, the bronze looks likely to bring the curtain down on an international career which began 22 years ago.