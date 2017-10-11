Fitzpatrick’s’ Leahy moves a step closer to national final

Fitzpatrick’s Gym’s Nick Leahy turned in an excellent display to beat Tony Welsh and secure his place in the national 64kg quarter-final of the Senior Development Championships in Bridlington.

The rangy Welsh, boxing out of the Sefton Boxing Club in Liverpool, was something of an unknown quantity to Leahy, despite having come through the tough Merseyside and Cheshire section of the draw.

With instructions to go out and box sharply in the early stages, Leahy quickly got to grips with his opponent, edging a close opening round.

With his confidence rising, Leahy went on the offensive in the second round, winning it more convincingly before dominating the final round for his fourth victory in just over three weeks.

Coach Babs Kandola was full of praise for Leahy, saying his display was “great to watch”.

“All the gym work is coming to fruition in the ring,” said Kandola. “These are exciting times for the boxer and the club.”

Leahy’s clubmate Leah Gunton has already booked her place in this year’s national final in Birmingham at the end of the month, while Leahy’s brother Sean is due to box on October 21 in preparation for his national competition which starts in January.

The club is buzzing right now,” said head coach Derek Fitzpatrick.

“And there’s lots more talent coming through.”