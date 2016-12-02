Finch closes in on championship final berth after beating Bingley

Cleary’s ABC fighter Jake Finch beat Jordan Bingley (Empire ABC) to move into tomorrow’s Class C 52kg semi-final of the NAGB Championships.

Boxing off a southpaw stance, Bingley started the first round the stronger, but the body punches of Finch, fighting a three-minute round for the first time, slowly took their toll.

Finch again came on strong in the latter stages of the second before a forceful final three minutes earned him the decision.

On the same show, fellow Cleary’s boxer Aman Kumar, 11, took on home boxer Mike Spencer (Newdigate ABC) in his first skills bout and coach Edwin Cleary said he showed plenty of promise.

“I have never seen a young boxer so relaxed before,” said Cleary. “Picking his punches and moving, he really looked the part.”

There was a rare defeat for Morgan Ansell when she resumed her rivalry with St Mary’s ABC’s Jacey Birch.

Ansell beat Birch in the national finals last season but in a close bout, it was her fellow England campmate who got the nod, one of a clean sweep of home decisions.

Ansell did, however, have the consolation of the fight being awarded the best on the night.

Meanwhile, Mike Cole takes on Connor Benn’s last opponent Ross Jameson in a pro bout at Walsall’s Bescot Stadium this evening.