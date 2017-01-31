Evetts joins van Barneveld, Wade and Anderson at Team Unicorn

Talented teenager Ted Evetts has joined a host of star players at Team Unicorn.

Super Ted goes into the Contender stable, made up of professionals establishing their careers in darts, and is the latest name in Unicorn’s investment in the future of the sport.

Evetts, from Southam, made a big splash by qualifying for the Grand Slam in November and is expected to achieve big things over the next few years.

“It is a massive deal for me to sign with Unicorn,” said the 19-year-old, who still works part-time as a chef.

“They are the best darts company and I am thrilled that they have confidence in me.

“Gary Anderson, Raymond van Barneveld and James Wade, to name only three, are my idols so to be part of the same team as them is incredible.”

Ted Evetts is welcomed to Team Unicorn by player liaison Matt Rankin.

Evetts has only been playing darts for five years and won a prized PDC Tour Card at Qualifying School in 2016. But the highlight of his young career was qualifying for the 2016 Grand Slam in Wolverhampton.

He lost out to Simon Whitlock, Peter Wright and Canadian Jeff Smith but gave a really good account of himself.

“That gave me a lot of confidence,” he said.

“The aim for 2017 is to win a place in the world’s top 64 and keep my tour card.

“I will be playing the PDC Pro Tour and the Development Tour.

“It would be great to qualify for the UK Open finals and I am going to give the European Tour a real go.”

Unicorn managing director Edward Lowy believes Evetts has got a big future: “I was very impressed with Ted at the Grand Slam.

“He is a very level-headed, talented young man with a great support group around him.

“He is gaining cutting edge experience on the PDC Tour and we look forward to working with him.”